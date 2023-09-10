Toledo Man convicted in UT student’s murder arrested for assault and threats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man, previously charged for his involvement in the murder of a UT student on New Year’s Eve of 2012, was arrested for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill a person if they answered to the police.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department say Kevin Brooks, 33, was arrested Thursday for attacking and unlawfully restraining a person in his home. Officers say Brooks struck the victim multiple times in the face, chest and head before restraining them in his house saying “If you answer the door when police arrive, I will kill you.”

Judge Dean Mandros previously sentenced Brooks, alongside two other defendants, for their involvement in a robbery that led to the murder of University of Toledo student Brian Minley. Minley was killed on New Year’s Eve of 2012.

Brooks was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter and Daquaine Booth was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Brooks pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony assault and unlawful restraint charge. His case has been set for Thursday, September 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.