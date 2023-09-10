13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Man convicted in UT student’s murder arrested for assault and threats

Officers say he restrained them in his house saying “If you answer the door when police arrive, I will kill you.”
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man, previously charged for his involvement in the murder of a UT student on New Year’s Eve of 2012, was arrested for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill a person if they answered to the police.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department say Kevin Brooks, 33, was arrested Thursday for attacking and unlawfully restraining a person in his home. Officers say Brooks struck the victim multiple times in the face, chest and head before restraining them in his house saying “If you answer the door when police arrive, I will kill you.”

Judge Dean Mandros previously sentenced Brooks, alongside two other defendants, for their involvement in a robbery that led to the murder of University of Toledo student Brian Minley. Minley was killed on New Year’s Eve of 2012.

Brooks was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter and Daquaine Booth was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Brooks pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony assault and unlawful restraint charge. His case has been set for Thursday, September 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested

Latest News

9/9: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/9: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Police identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
Kevin Brooks was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful restraint Thursday.
Toledo Man convicted in UT student’s murder arrested for assault and threats
A 9/11 Memorial Ride is being held in Fremont Sunday, in remembrance of those who lost their...
9/11 Memorial Ride being held in Fremont Sunday