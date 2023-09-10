Toledo Memorial Park to host 9/11 ceremony Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A ceremony to honor first responders and those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, is being held at Toledo Memorial Park Monday morning.

Alongside officials with Toledo Memorial Park, Chief Ramm of the Sylvania Township Fire Department is set to lead the ceremony beginning promptly at 10 a.m. at the 911 First Responders Memorial in the northeast corner of the park.

“Toledo Memorial Park shows dedication to first responders in many ways,” said Jeff Clegg, president and CEO of the Park. “The beam that is a part of the 911 First Responders Memorial at the Park serves as a symbol and reminder of first responders’ commitment and sacrifice on that day and every day.”

Toledo Memorial Park was established in 1922, with over 380 acres of land that staff at the park say celebrates the living beauty of nature. The 911 First Responders Memorial was erected in 2016 and featured a 13,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center, surrounded by niches holding the cremated remains of first responders at Toledo Memorial Park.

