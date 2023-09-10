13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Memorial Park to host 9/11 ceremony Monday

A 13,000 pound beam from the World Trade Center is surrounded by niches holding the cremated...
A 13,000 pound beam from the World Trade Center is surrounded by niches holding the cremated remains of first responders at Toledo Memorial Park.(Tony Geftos)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A ceremony to honor first responders and those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, is being held at Toledo Memorial Park Monday morning.

Alongside officials with Toledo Memorial Park, Chief Ramm of the Sylvania Township Fire Department is set to lead the ceremony beginning promptly at 10 a.m. at the 911 First Responders Memorial in the northeast corner of the park.

“Toledo Memorial Park shows dedication to first responders in many ways,” said Jeff Clegg, president and CEO of the Park. “The beam that is a part of the 911 First Responders Memorial at the Park serves as a symbol and reminder of first responders’ commitment and sacrifice on that day and every day.”

Toledo Memorial Park was established in 1922, with over 380 acres of land that staff at the park say celebrates the living beauty of nature. The 911 First Responders Memorial was erected in 2016 and featured a 13,000-pound beam from the World Trade Center, surrounded by niches holding the cremated remains of first responders at Toledo Memorial Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
Bicycles fall from rack onto I-75: Two motorcyclists critically injured
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
The Nine on 13abc
Rebecca Regnier joins Eric Haubert for the Nine on 13abc as co-host
13 Action News at 7pm starts Sept. 11, 2023, with Kristian Brown and Jay Berschback.
13 Action News launching 7PM newscast Monday night