9/10: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the mid-50s. Areas of fog will likely develop overnight, especially away from Lake Erie. It may be locally dense in spots through 9-10am Monday morning. MONDAY: Some sunshine as the fog dissipates, then cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers arrive during the evening and continue through the night with thunder possible. Lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: More showers, especially early on, with cloudy skies and highs around 70. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday and much cooler with highs in the mid-60s. A few isolated showers are also possible on Wednesday. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Bright, sunny skies for Friday & Saturday with highs in the mid-70s on both days. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.