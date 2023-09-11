13abc Marketplace
9/11: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Clouds rolling in; showers later tonight
Clouds rolling in to the area bring showers in the evening and overnight, meaning a wet Tuesday morning.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
While clouds have started to roll in to the area, the showers associated with them are weakening. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper-70s in the afternoon. Showers make it to our area later this evening around 8 p.m., and they will continue overnight into Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute will be slick, and temperatures remain cool in the lower-70s to upper-60s. Once we get on the other side of the rain, overnight temperatures drop to the mid to upper-40s. However, sunshine throughout the day dry and warm us up in time for the weekend.

