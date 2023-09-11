Lucas County officials to hold gun buyback event Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the ongoing efforts to protect citizens from gun violence. City and county leaders are teaming up for another gun buyback event.

Local leaders will hand out BP gas cards in exchange for your weapons no questions asked.

“If we can get one gun off the streets it counts. If we can just one gun off the streets it may save a life,” Pastor Cedric Brock said.

Pastor Brock said too many lives are taken senselessly because of gun violence that’s why he’s encouraging the community to participate in the gun buyback on Saturday.

The gas cards range from $50.00 to $200.00 in exchange for firearms. Pastor Brock says he’s tired of seeing crime scene tape in the neighborhood.

“We buried one last year. A young lady who was shot. It’s important that we push the importance of putting the guns down and picking up wisdom. Put the guns down pick up knowledge. Put the guns down pick up education,” Brock said.

The City of Toledo will hold the gun buyback event at the Zablocki Center on Lagrange.

Toledo has recorded 26 homicides so far this year. Nine of those murders were children under the age of 18.

Last year the city collected everything from pistols to ghost guns.

Lucas County prosecutor Julia Bates says while the buybacks may have no effect on homicide rates they may have some effect on suicides and gun accidents.

“We might have saved one life. Maybe we didn’t save any lives but maybe we saved a suicide. Maybe we saved a child getting a hold of dad’s gun,” Bates said.

The Toledo police department will also hand out gun locks.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zablocki Center on Lagrange.

