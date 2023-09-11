13abc Marketplace
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash on Nebraska

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-year-old man died in a crash on Nebraska Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Police said Anthony D. Jackson of Toledo was heading westbound around 4:30 p.m. Another vehicle, headed eastbound on Nebraska, began to turn north onto Ewing and was hit by Jackson’s motorcycle.

Jackson was taken to St. Vincent where he was later pronounced dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

