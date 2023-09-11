Motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash on Nebraska

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-year-old man died in a crash on Nebraska Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Police said Anthony D. Jackson of Toledo was heading westbound around 4:30 p.m. Another vehicle, headed eastbound on Nebraska, began to turn north onto Ewing and was hit by Jackson’s motorcycle.

Jackson was taken to St. Vincent where he was later pronounced dead.

