Nearby businesses brace for potential strikes at GM, Jeep plants

Owner of Ideal Hot Dog says he relies on auto workers to support his family-owned restaurant
The deadline to reach a deal before a strike is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Famous chili mac and breakfast served all day. Those are the hallmarks of Ideal Hot Dog on Alexis Rd.

The restaurant, which opened in 1981, is down the street from the GM plant. Owner Vasilios Mouratidis explained workers there and at the Jeep plant come in before or after their shifts. Then, they come back for more.

“Their families that come in or, you know, weekends especially, they’ll order a ton of food. A factory. It’s a factory. They all work hard. A lot them are here and from Toledo, and you know, we support ‘em,” said Mouratidis.

Without that mutual support, Mouratidis said his family-run restaurant would take a hit.

“I don’t think if we didn’t have them, it would be a different business,” he added.

Last time there was a strike, GM workers walked out and hit the picket lines for 40 days. That was in September and October of 2019.

“We passed them out all hotdogs. It was a cold day, but that’s nothing in compared to how they’ve been to us, also.” remembered Mouratidis.

Now, the clock is once again ticking toward a strike deadline of 11:59 PM Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Another walkout, Mouratidis said, would have an immediate economic ripple effect to the small businesses in the neighborhood.

“Not just here, I mean, there are so many local businesses around Alexis Rd. that probably thrive off of just GM,” said Mouratidis. Whether a strike happens or the UAW reaches an agreement with the big three, he said Ideal Hot Dog will continue to stay open, support the workers, and serve customers chili mac.

