Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator dies, coroner report shows

John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."
John Stevens, 59, was known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker."(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State man known for his Luke Skywalker impersonations died by apparent suicide following his arrest for child porn charges, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

John Stevens, 59, died on Sept. 7, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner wrote that the circumstances surrounding his death was “apparent suicide.”

Less than a month ago on July 26, Stevens was indicted on 11 charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, court records show.

Stevens was known across the Tri-State as “Fluke Skywalker” and portrayed the popular “Star Wars” character at children’s and community events.

The 59-year-old had sexually explicit photos and videos of female children, the criminal complaints from his July arrest explained.

His website said he was a “volunteer cosplayer for charity.”

Stevens said on his website that the money he raised from birthday parties goes to “local charities that help sick children.”

