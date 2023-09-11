September 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have some patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle to upper 70s. Rain is likely tonight especially after 10pm. Rain will likely stick around through the Tuesday morning commute. The afternoon will bring isolated showers and clouds with a high around 70. Wednesday will be very cool with highs in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible especially near Lake Erie. There is a chance for waterspouts from the islands to the east. Thursday will be sunny with a high around 70. Friday and Saturday will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high in the middle 70s. Sunday brings a chance of a shower with a high in the middle 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.