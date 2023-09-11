‘Unhoused’ coalition formed in Findlay, tackling homelessness

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new coalition has been formed in Findlay to combat homelessness.

Kathryn Bausman, executive director of City Mission of Findlay, a crisis shelter that has been a part of the community for over 90 years, knows all too well what homelessness looks like.

“And so homelessness has a lot of faces, mental illness, substance use disorder, all of those play a role in why someone would become homeless,” Bausman said. “But there’s also people that are homeless because they just lost their home last month. Rental rates have increased, people are selling rentals and giving people 30 days to move out.”

Mental health experts say there are over 140 people living in Hancock County homeless.

After Bausman had a recent conversation with the city’s mayor, and safety director, about homelessness in the city, a coalition was formed.

“After two meetings, three meetings, we said now we want actionable items, we don’t want this to be another commission, coalition, committee, where all we do is talk about a problem we already know exists,” Bausman said.

The coalition, called Unhoused, comprises local business owners, nonprofit organizations, social services, law enforcement agencies, county, and city officials.

Coalition member Laurie Poland, with Hope House, says Unhoused has already made progress with a phone number local businesses can call if they see someone in need.

“Critical response team will come out, help deescalate the situation and also talk to this person who is homeless, kind of evaluate, are they facing mental illness, do they have a substance abuse problem, or are they just hanging out for the day if you will,” Poland said.

Mary Converse, who recently lost her job and home, now living at City Mission of Findlay, thinks the new number for business owners to call is a better option than having the police intervene.

“People are afraid, they don’t want to ask, their pride, it’s our pride that gets us, and if they just turn over their lives, you know, get the help that they need, for like I said, their addiction, whatever, whatever it may be, get the help,” Converse said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.