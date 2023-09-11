13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards

Latest News

A potential 146,000 members are expected to walk out if the UAW strike becomes a reality at the...
Potential UAW strike could impact consumers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American caver rescued in Turkey