19-year-old reports false robbery, punches Cincinnati police officer repeatedly: Court docs

A Cincinnati Police Officer was assaulted by a 19-year-old man in the 3400 block of Beaumont...
A Cincinnati Police Officer was assaulted by a 19-year-old man in the 3400 block of Beaumont Place Tuesday, according to court documents.
By Jessica Schmidt, Mary LeBus and Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on Tuesday in Price Hill, a Hamilton County complaint states.

According to an arrest report, Jermykle Williams, 19, is accused of punching a Cincinnati police officer, attempting to take his firearm and making terroristic threats.

The assault happened Tuesday when officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Beaumont Place for a report of a robbery at approximately 11:07 a.m., Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.

When police arrived and began investigating the area, Williams allegedly attacked an officer and punched him in the face repeatedly “causing visible injury,” the arrest report states.

Sgt. Mitchell says the suspect reported the false robbery “to lure officers that that location.”

Four people had to force the 19-year-old off of the officer. Once they got him off, Williams attempted to take the officer’s firearm from his holster and resisted arrest, the criminal complaint states.

He also told officers that he is going to “kill sheriff’s deputies at the jail and everyone else at the justice center,” the arrest report said.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde spoke with Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils about what happened Tuesday morning.

“It’s very frustrating, but also very frightening, ya know? I don’t know where the challenge has to go - whether it’s to city government or probably, state government - to start figuring out how we’re going to start to handle those that are mentally ill, but those that are also violently criminal,” Hils said.

The complaint says Williams refused to give any personal information when police requested it.

In addition, court documents confirmed that the location of the assault is the same as Williams’ address.

The suspect faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated robbery
  • Felonious assault
  • Failure to disclose personal information
  • Resisting arrest
  • Making terroristic threats

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The police officer who was assaulted has been treated and released, Sgt. Mitchell said.

OSHP releases video of events following I-75 bus crash
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
Police investigating East Toledo shooting on Utah, near Navarre
