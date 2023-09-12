3D scanner gives TPD detailed evidence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new crime-fighting tool is giving the Toledo Police Department a cutting edge when documenting murder scenes.

The Leica Geosystem RTC360 creates three-dimensional images of crime scenes. It creates a virtual image of the area around it in fewer than two minutes.

Investigators can take the information and plug it into their computers where they can see HD photos, move to different parts of the scene, measure distance and capture angles. Detective Clark said the scanner can help investigators with precise details inside the crime scene. The device cost the department around $100,000.

TPD is only using the device at homicide scenes right now.

