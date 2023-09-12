13abc Marketplace
9/12: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Cloudy skies with isolated showers; cooling down
Showers have pushed east, but we can't rule out an isolated shower this evening and tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The rest of today will be cloudy with isolated showers possible and temperatures in the low-70s. Overnight lows are quite chilly in the lower-50s and upper-40s for the next few nights into the weekend, with tomorrow’s daytime temperatures sticking in the 60s. An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. We start warming back up into the end of the week with lots of sunshine.

