BG housing woes, trying to attract new builds

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders in Bowling Green are trying to attract new homes being built inside city limits, with an eye on affordable housing.

“Well, we diffidently have a housing shortage,” the executive director for Bowling Green economic development Kati Thomspon said.

Thompson said job growth in the city is strong, creating a need for more housing.

“We have Abbott Labs coming, who’s expecting to hire 450 employees by the time they launch in 2026,” Thompson said. “That growing demand, we just need to do some things to make sure we have some housing options for people.”

That includes a proposed residential investment program that was just outlined to city council members.

“One is a fee moratorium, for new home construction, so that would essentially eliminate all city-related fees associated with new home construction,” Thompson said. “Use of our community reinvestment areas to offer tax abatement on residential remodeling and new home construction.”

Bowling Green resident, Abhishek Bhati, a member of the city’s planning commission, said the median house in BG is $225,000.00 dollars, an 8.5 percent increase over last year.

“My fear is that it will continue to increase whether income remains stagnant and continue to increase more and more,” Bhati said. “So, most of the people will not be able to afford houses, and that is really sad.”

Thompson says several people collaborated with the residential investment program including consulting with the Wood County auditor and the Ohio Department of Development.

“We presented this to city council, and we were able to give them a presentation at the last council meeting to hopefully expand on it a little bit more and they seemed pleased with the programs,” Thompson said.

Thomspon said Bowling Green City Council plans to vote on the residential investment programs when they meet again on Monday, Sept. 18.

