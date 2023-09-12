Driver ejected in crash on Reynolds and Angola

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The driver in an overnight crash Tuesday was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Toledo Police said.

The vehicle was driving north on Reynolds Road near Angola when it hit a light pole, ejecting the driver.

Nearby civilians performed CPR on the driver before crews with Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived.

