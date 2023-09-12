Findlay woman arrested after allegedly swinging shovel at people, leading police on chase

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay woman was arrested after Findlay Police say she allegedly swung a shovel at people and led police on a chase on Tuesday.

On Sept. 12 at 4:33 p.m., Findlay Police officers responded to the 10000 block of TR 89 for a harassment complaint that stated a woman was allegedly swinging a shovel at multiple people in the area.

When officers arrived, the female, who police later identified as Jessica Onan, of Findlay, drove off heading westbound on TR 89. According to FPD, officers chased Onan southbound on CR 140, eastbound on Westfield Drive, southbound on Stanford Parkway, eastbound on W. Main Cross Street, northbound on I-75, eastbound on CR 99, and southbound on N. Main Street.

FPD says spike strips were deployed at N. Main Street and Bell Avenue and they successfully deflated all four of Onan’s tires. The pursuit continued on and lasted for 9.8 miles as Onan drove on sidewalks, through a parking lot and through multiple streets before coming to an end on the 2200 block of N. Blanchard St. No injuries were caused by the chase.

Onan was taken into custody without further incident and is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. She is facing a charge of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.