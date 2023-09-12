13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Findlay woman arrested after allegedly swinging shovel at people, leading police on chase

Findlay Police officers responded to the 10000 block of TR 89 for a harassment complaint that...
Findlay Police officers responded to the 10000 block of TR 89 for a harassment complaint that stated a woman was allegedly swinging a shovel at multiple people in the area.(Hancock County)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay woman was arrested after Findlay Police say she allegedly swung a shovel at people and led police on a chase on Tuesday.

On Sept. 12 at 4:33 p.m., Findlay Police officers responded to the 10000 block of TR 89 for a harassment complaint that stated a woman was allegedly swinging a shovel at multiple people in the area.

When officers arrived, the female, who police later identified as Jessica Onan, of Findlay, drove off heading westbound on TR 89. According to FPD, officers chased Onan southbound on CR 140, eastbound on Westfield Drive, southbound on Stanford Parkway, eastbound on W. Main Cross Street, northbound on I-75, eastbound on CR 99, and southbound on N. Main Street.

FPD says spike strips were deployed at N. Main Street and Bell Avenue and they successfully deflated all four of Onan’s tires. The pursuit continued on and lasted for 9.8 miles as Onan drove on sidewalks, through a parking lot and through multiple streets before coming to an end on the 2200 block of N. Blanchard St. No injuries were caused by the chase.

Onan was taken into custody without further incident and is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. She is facing a charge of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency

Latest News

Bowling Green housing
BG housing woes, trying to attract new builds
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.
Local doctor excited to have new RSV immunization for infants
Paddy Shack, at the corner of Secor and Laskey, is exempt from the Convenience Store License...
City of Toledo launches annual Convenience Store License, costing $500 per year