Local doctor excited to have new RSV immunization for infants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - RSV is a respiratory virus that rears its ugly head every year. While it is mild for many, it can be serious for babies and older adults. RSV remains the leading cause of hospitalization for infants.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tens of thousands of children under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV infection. The goal of a new immunization for infants is to change those numbers.

Doctor John McBride calls the immunization transformational and he’s looking forward to being able to start giving it to patients next week. Dr. McBride is with Franklin Park Pediatrics.

“You’ve had RSV, I’ve had it, we’ve all had it. For a lot of us, probably most of us, it was like a bad cold,” McBride said.

But that’s not the case for everyone, and Dr. McBride gets emotional when he talks about what he’s seen RSV do to babies.

“One of the biggest problems in pediatrics is RSV and admitting babies to the hospital because they can’t breathe,” McBride said.

According to the CDC, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms and most people recover in a week or two. However, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need to be hospitalized.

“Everybody gets RSV. Out of 100 people, 99 don’t go to the hospital. But one in 100 does. They can be there for several days on oxygen, that’s the primary treatment, supplemental oxygen,” McBride said.

Dr. McBride says the new immunization will be a new front-line defense against the virus. According to the CDC, the product has been shown to reduce the risk of both hospitalizations and healthcare visits for RSV in infants by about 80%.

“It’s actually called a passive immunization. So it’s not teaching your immune system how to do it, it’s just giving you premade antibodies,” McBride said.

McBride’s office was ordering it on Tuesday so it could be available as early as next week.

“It’s one time only for babies up to eight months entering RSV season, or for infants 8-19 months who have conditions that will make it harder to have RSV. Like lung and cardiac issues or neuromuscular disorders,” McBride said.

And when it comes to the RSV vaccine for adults 60 and over, he says there are several strains of the virus so you can get it again later in life.

“As you get into your 60s you are at risk of getting RSV again and at that age, you are now getting into the danger zone of developing pneumonia on top of that. So we recommend parents get it for their infants and that you get it again at the age of 60,” McBride said.

Dr. McBride says the RSV season runs from October through April. He says his office is working to figure out which insurance companies will cover the shots for infants because it is pricey. It’s about $500 per shot, but he adds that one shot provides protection for the entire RSV season.

