Rogers HS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Rogers High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school on Monday.

On Sept. 11 at 11:39 a.m., Student Resource Officers from the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Public Schools were notified that a student possibly had a weapon at Rogers High School.

Officials were able to make contact with the 17-year-old student and conducted a pat down, during which, a loaded firearm was found.

TPD says the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

