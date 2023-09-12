13abc Marketplace
Rogers HS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

TPD says the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.
TPD says the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Rogers High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school on Monday.

On Sept. 11 at 11:39 a.m., Student Resource Officers from the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Public Schools were notified that a student possibly had a weapon at Rogers High School.

Officials were able to make contact with the 17-year-old student and conducted a pat down, during which, a loaded firearm was found.

TPD says the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

