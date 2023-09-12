September 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers will be most likely through the morning hours. The afternoon could bring an isolated shower with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 70. Some haze is possible tonight with a low near 50 under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the middle 60s. A few afternoon showers are possible, especially near the lake. Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine with highs near 70. Lows will drop to the middle 40s. Saturday will be a bit warmer with a high in the middle 70s. There is a chance of a shower Sunday afternoon with a high in the low 70s. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the low 70s. There are signs of a warm up later next week.

