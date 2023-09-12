13abc Marketplace
‘SIX’ coming to Stranahan in November, ticket on sale soon

‘SIX’ will open the 2023-2024 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES.
'SIX' will open the 2023-2024 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tony Award-winning musical ‘SIX’ is coming to the Stranahan Theater in November and tickets are going on sale soon.

‘SIX’ will open the 2023-2024 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES at the Stranahan when it hits the stage for the following eight performances:

  • Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the ‘SIX’ wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.” said the American Theatre Guild. “This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.”

ATG says tickets will go on sale on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be bought at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. For group ticket savings for 10 or more people, contact Groups@ATGuild.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

