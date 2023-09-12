13abc Marketplace
Suspect allegedly stabs man during argument over football

On Sept. 11 at 10:47 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3000 block of Monroe St. for reports...
On Sept. 11 at 10:47 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3000 block of Monroe St. for reports of a person stabbed.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was hospitalized after police say he was stabbed during an argument over football.

On Sept. 11 at 10:47 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3000 block of Monroe St. for reports of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they located both the 51-year-old victim and the potential suspect.

TPD says the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

According to TPD, the victim and the suspect got into an argument over football. The argument then escalated into a fight and that is when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

Officials later questioned the suspect at the Safety Building and the suspect was released after the questioning was over. No charges have been filed at this time.

