Woman convicted of ‘safe school assault’ after argument with school employee

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of ‘safe school assault’ after arguing with staff at Raymer Elementary about her daughter’s health situation was handled.

The incident took place in November of 2022.

She asked not to be identified, as the conviction has already caused issues for her to gain employment.

She said her daughter had a diabetic episode at school that the teachers did not respond properly to, and she came to Raymer to share her objections.

During the disagreement, she claims the school secretary said something disrespectful prompting her to retort, “You’re protected right now because you’re at school. But you’re not always at school.”

She says she left without any further incident and there was no physical contact.

But two months later she learned she was facing charges for ‘safe school assault’ from her background check while applying for jobs.

She would eventually be convicted and sentenced to two years probation.

So what’s the line between a disagreement and a crime?

“If that teacher feels that they are in danger or if the administration feels the need to protect their teachers and employees, they may very well pursue criminal charges,” lawyer Kurt Bruderly said. “It isn’t just teachers, it’s any school employee where that enhancement can occur.”

Toledo Public Schools declined to comment for this story.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

