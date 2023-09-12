13abc Marketplace
Woman sprinkles hair in food at Cleveland restaurant (VIDEO)

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera throwing hair in the food at Chili Peppers Fresh Mexican Grill on East 185th Street.

“I thought it was disgusting,” said the manager.

The manager and the owner did not want to be identified due to retaliation.

The woman in the video can be seen pulling strands of hair out of her head and sprinkling it over the food that was behind the glass.

“Nothing justifies that kind of behavior,” said the manager.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The woman walked into the restaurant with her family. Employees said she was upset about the taco meat.

“They were just doing their job letting her know the meat is extra and it started from there. She became verbally aggressive, calling the girls out of their names,” said the manager. “So she didn’t want to pay for extra meat? I’m assuming she would have paid for it if they could have given it to her unfortunately it wasn’t done cooking. There was nothing they could do for her.”

Employees asked the woman to leave the restaurant.

She left before police arrived.

The workers were forced to throw most of the food away.

“Over $1,000 worth of food,” said the manager. “It will affect our business in the future because that’s food cost that we’ve loss that we are going to replace and we don’t have that money to replace it.”

The restaurant is a staple in the community. It’s a place where employees see repeat customers.

The manager said they’ve never had major issues with any customers before this incident.

“You can’t come in and continuing disrespect people and think they are suppose to tolerate it. If you don’t like how we run the business, you can just leave,” said the manager.

