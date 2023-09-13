13abc Marketplace
9/13: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Fall-like chill the next couple of days but lots of sunshine expected!
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. There is a slim 20% chance of a shower during the afternoon and early evening, especially west of I-75. Clouds will fade away tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs near 70. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 70s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few showers on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s. A warm-up is expected later next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

