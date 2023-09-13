Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival continues this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival is continuing this weekend.

The Festival will take place on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 on N. Superior Street between Madison Avenue and Adams Street and will include both indoor and outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy.

Momentum is a free festival hosted by The Arts Commission and features over 100 local visual, performing and literary artists.

“The story of Momentum is a celebration of community and the arts in Toledo,” said the Arts Commission. “The goal is to utilize the city’s fabric and architecture to create a sense of density, focus and intimacy.”

To view the full festival guide, click here. You can also view the full schedule of events on the Arts Commission website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.