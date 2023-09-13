13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival continues this weekend

The Festival will take place on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 on N. Superior Street between Madison...
The Festival will take place on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 on N. Superior Street between Madison Avenue and Adams Street.(The Arts Commission)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival is continuing this weekend.

The Festival will take place on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 on N. Superior Street between Madison Avenue and Adams Street and will include both indoor and outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy.

Momentum is a free festival hosted by The Arts Commission and features over 100 local visual, performing and literary artists.

“The story of Momentum is a celebration of community and the arts in Toledo,” said the Arts Commission. “The goal is to utilize the city’s fabric and architecture to create a sense of density, focus and intimacy.”

To view the full festival guide, click here. You can also view the full schedule of events on the Arts Commission website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Ohio Redistricting
GOP legislative leaders’ co-chair flap has brought the Ohio Redistricting Commission to a standstill
The speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. was 35 mph before Toledo City Council voted unanimously to...
Speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. lowered to 25 mph
9/13: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
9/13: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom, Tuli, and dad, Rocket.
Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf