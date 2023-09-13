Dee Ann Warner’s husband sentenced to 93 days in jail for contempt of court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dale Warner, the husband of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Ann Warner, was sentenced to 93 days in jail Wednesday for contempt of court.

The contempt charge stemmed from Warner not cooperating with the conservatorship regarding the assets of Dee Ann Warner’s estate.

He will also be put on probation for 6 months and required to pay a $7,500 fine.

He was taken into custody by sheriff after the hearing.

Prior to the sentencing, closing arguments were held in the death declaration trial for Dee Ann Warner.

The judge will rule on that at a later date.

