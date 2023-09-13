13abc Marketplace
Dee Ann Warner’s husband sentenced to 93 days in jail for contempt of court

As the search continues for a missing Lenawee County woman, family and friends of Dee Ann...
As the search continues for a missing Lenawee County woman, family and friends of Dee Ann Warner are working to spread the word about her disappearance.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dale Warner, the husband of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Ann Warner, was sentenced to 93 days in jail Wednesday for contempt of court.

The contempt charge stemmed from Warner not cooperating with the conservatorship regarding the assets of Dee Ann Warner’s estate.

He will also be put on probation for 6 months and required to pay a $7,500 fine.

He was taken into custody by sheriff after the hearing.

Prior to the sentencing, closing arguments were held in the death declaration trial for Dee Ann Warner.

The judge will rule on that at a later date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

