Detroit Auto Show kicks off as potential UAW strike looms
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Latest coverage:
- UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can’t reach deals with automakers, AP sources say
- Auto workers strike would test Biden’s assertion he’s the ‘most pro-union president in US history’
- UAW families bracing for financial toll of potential strike
- Potential UAW strike could impact consumers
- Nearby businesses brace for potential strikes at GM, Jeep plants
- Automaker Stellantis makes counteroffer to United Auto Workers
- UAW retirees keep close eye on labor deal with Big 3
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.