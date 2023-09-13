Dine in the 419: Dock’s Beach House

13abc Marketplace
Open from May to mid-October, Dock’s brings a tropical feel to the 419 with a vibe that will make you think you’re not in Northwest Ohio anymore.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s still time left to live your best beach life and savor some seafood at Dock’s Beach House in Port Clinton!

Open from May to mid-October, Dock’s brings a tropical feel to the 419 with a vibe that will make you think you’re not in Northwest Ohio anymore. Pair that with gourmet food, and you’ve got yourself a vacation that’s a short drive away.

”Like I said, when I come to work, I do not feel like I’m in Ohio,” said General Manager Becky Marez.

Watch as Head Chef Made Soesila whips together a seafood pasta featuring shrimp, scallops, and lobster! Then, we sample fried perch tacos, shrimp-stuffed avocados, and swordfish.

You, too, can enjoy all the food, fun, and sun at Dock’s Beach House, 252 W Lakeshore Dr, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Just head there during the warmer months. During the cold ones, re-watch this Dine in the 419!

For more information about Dock’s Beach House, click here: https://www.docksbeachhouse.com/

