13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Dunkin’ Donuts employee in Fremont arrested for allegedly assaulting customer

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee wasn’t the only thing brewing Sunday at Dunkin’ Donuts in Fremont. A steaming hot fight broke out between a cashier and a customer over sugar.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the cashier, Aniyah McClain come around the corner and punch the customer in the eye. McClain then dragged the customer around the counter and continued to fight.

According to a police report, the fight started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at the cashier for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

UAW workers ahead of potential strike
Detroit Auto Show kicks off as potential UAW strike looms
UAW workers ahead of potential strike
Detroit Auto Show kicks off as potential UAW strike looms
The proposal would require voters to pick a party before Election Day.
Ohio Republicans propose plan to close primary elections
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation by Fremont Police