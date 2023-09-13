13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf
Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf
Ground officially broken on new Toledo Wayman Palmer YMCA
Ground officially broken on new Toledo Wayman Palmer YMCA
TPD says the student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.
Rogers HS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school
Police investigating East Toledo shooting on Utah, near Navarre
Police investigating East Toledo shooting of teen on Utah, near Navarre
OSHP releases video of events following I-75 bus crash
OSHP releases video of events following I-75 bus crash