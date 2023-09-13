Lake Township Fire working to identify vehicle involved in spill

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Lake Township are working to identify the person responsible for a spill of human waste on State Route 795.

According to a press release from the Lake Township Fire Department, the spill occurred early Tuesday morning. Crews with the Lake Township police discovered the spill around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lake Township Fire Department responded to the scene and contacted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation cleaned the roadway.

The Lake Township Fire Department worked with ODOT to track the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen on an ODOT camera headed west on Alexis Road in Toledo.

According to the Ohio EPA, there is no threat to the safety of the public and there is no ongoing risk.

Anyone with information regarding the spill is urged to contact the Lake Township Fire Department at fire@laketwp.com or call 419-837-4026.

