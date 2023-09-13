13abc Marketplace
Lenawee Co. officials attempt to ID suspect allegedly using counterfeit bills

On Sept. 7 at 8:40, a man passed two $100 bills at a Tecumseh business.
On Sept. 7 at 8:40, a man passed two $100 bills at a Tecumseh business.(Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County Publicity Committee)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Tecumseh Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying a suspect who they say is allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills.

On Sept. 7, around 11:25 a.m., a woman wearing a purple t-shirt with white lettering and dark-colored shoes passed a $100 bill at a business in Tecumseh. Later that same day at 8:40, a man passed two $100 bills at another Tecumseh business.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County Publicity Committee says they have identified the woman and at this time, there are no charges being filed against her.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the male suspect can call 517-266-6161. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

