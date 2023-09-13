Lenawee Co. officials attempt to ID suspect allegedly using counterfeit bills

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Tecumseh Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying a suspect who they say is allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills.

On Sept. 7, around 11:25 a.m., a woman wearing a purple t-shirt with white lettering and dark-colored shoes passed a $100 bill at a business in Tecumseh. Later that same day at 8:40, a man passed two $100 bills at another Tecumseh business.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County Publicity Committee says they have identified the woman and at this time, there are no charges being filed against her.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the male suspect can call 517-266-6161. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.