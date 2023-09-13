13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Metroparks Meetup: Nature play at Toledo Metroparks

The Toledo Metroparks are encouraging kids and their parents to get outside and play.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Get outside and play” is a phrase most of us heard as kids and some probably still do. But, more families nowadays are swapping the outdoors for screens.

According to the Mayo Clinic, kids who spend too much time staring at screens are at a greater risk for obesity, behavioral problems and poor academic performance. On the contrary, the American Psychological Association says spending time in nature has both mental and physical health benefits.

That’s why Metroparks Toledo is encouraging parents to get their kids outside, and they have some resources to help with that. Playing in nature is instinctual, but as technology takes over, nature play, as Metroparks’ Madison Lindsay calls it, is taking a backseat.

“Nature play, it can be many things, but at its core, it’s unstructured, exploratory, child-led play out in wild spaces,” said Lindsay.

Metroparks Toledo is working to bring back the basics with places like the designated play area at Side Cut Metropark.

“It’s a perfect spot for building shelters, using the boulders to climb, we have lose sticks around sometimes for people to do whatever they like with,” said Lindsay.

Metroparks Toledo also runs a nature play club called Toledo Tree Tots Preschool.

“We engage in nature play,” said Lindsay. “We read stories. We sing songs.”

Lindsay says you can engage in nature play at any of the Toledo Metroparks as long as you stay on the trail and don’t disturb protected areas. If you’re interested in signing up for Toledo Tree Tots Preschool, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

The Toledo Metroparks are encouraging kids and their parents to get outside and play.
Metroparks Meetup: Nature play at Toledo Metroparks
Every year, thousands of birders flock to northwest Ohio with their binoculars in hand. But...
Metroparks Meetup: Declining bird populations
With meteorological fall beginning this Friday, there are ways other than leaves changing, that...
Metroparks Meetup: Nature shows different signs that fall is coming
With meteorological fall beginning this Friday, there are ways other than leaves changing, that...
Metroparks Meetup: Different signs fall is coming