13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio Supreme Court considers whether college students should get refunds from COVID disruptions

A student argues that OSU shouldn’t have charged students full price for tuition without providing full in-person instruction.
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges and universities to pivot to remote learning and some students believe they deserve refunds because they didn’t get the education they paid for.

That fight has now reached the Ohio Supreme Court. The justices are specifically reviewing a case involving an Ohio State University student. It was filed as a class action representing all OSU undergrads who were enrolled during the Spring 2020 semester.

The student was refunded part of her room and board payments along with a recreational fee. However, she argues that the University shouldn’t have charged students full price for tuition without providing full in-person instruction.

OSU says it wants the case dismissed arguing that the decisions that were made can’t be contested in court, claiming it has immunity from those types of lawsuits.

“There certainly are circumstances where there would be a full refund. This isn’t one of them,” said John Gall, the lawyer representing Ohio State University. “There is no difference between online instruction and in-person instruction.”

The outcome of the case will have a domino effect on similar suits filed against other universities including Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation by Fremont Police
Tiffin Community Kitchen
Tiffin Community Kitchen inspires healthy eating
The event will be held on Sept. 20, which is the one-year anniversary of the accident that took...
USW Local 1-346 to host Day of Remembrance in honor of Morrissey brothers
Open from May to mid-October, Dock’s brings a tropical feel to the 419 with a vibe that will...
Dine in the 419: Dock’s Beach House
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast