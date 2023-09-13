OSHP releases video of events following I-75 bus crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body camera from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moments after a pick-up truck crashed into a school bus on I-75 near North Baltimore.

The bus had 26 students from the Arlington Local School District, which is just south of Findlay.

According to the Arlington High School Football twitter page, the bus was carrying members of their junior high team and staff.

Out of the 26 students, officials say six were rushed to the hospital with injuries described as “minor.” The bus driver was not hurt.

In the video, a dent in the back of the bus can be seen, left by the Dodge Ram pick-up truck that hit it.

Troopers say 32-year-old Aaron hilt was behind the wheel before running from the scene. He’s facing multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and leaving the scene of an accident. The severity of those charges range from a minor misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

