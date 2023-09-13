Police investigating East Toledo shooting on Utah, near Navarre

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest on Utah Street on September 12.

Toledo Police said one person was shot near the intersection with Navarre around 11:30 p.m. and driven to the hospital in a pickup truck.

Police stopped that vehicle and took the driver into custody, adding that witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

