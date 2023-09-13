Sandusky Police arrest man for ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky Police Department arrested a man Wednesday for passing out flyers that contained anti-Jewish, anti-homosexual and anti-Black messages.

According to an official with the Sandusky Police Department, the department became aware of the flyers after people in the community contacted them saying they or their neighbors might be targets of hate crimes.

The department identified Austin Rogers as a lead suspect. Detectives made contact with Rogers Wednesday and immediately noted flyers in a shoebox that matched the flyers distributed.

Rogers was arrested, booked into the Erie County Jail and charged with ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing and littering.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.