September 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny this morning with a few more clouds this afternoon. There is a slim 20% chance of a shower late afternoon and early evening. Clouds will fade away tonight with a low in the upper 40s. Thursday will bring lots of sunshine with a high near 70. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 70s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s. A warm up is expected next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

