13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

September 13th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Very Nice Weather Ahead
Sunny & Very Nice Weather Ahead
Sunny & Very Nice Weather Ahead(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny this morning with a few more clouds this afternoon. There is a slim 20% chance of a shower late afternoon and early evening. Clouds will fade away tonight with a low in the upper 40s. Thursday will bring lots of sunshine with a high near 70. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 70s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s. A warm up is expected next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

9/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Showers have pushed east, but we can't rule out an isolated shower this evening and tomorrow.
9/12: Erin’s Tuesday Noon Forecast