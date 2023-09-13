13abc Marketplace
Speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. lowered to 25 mph

The speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. was 35 mph before Toledo City Council voted unanimously to...
The speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. was 35 mph before Toledo City Council voted unanimously to change it to 25 mph.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A long-awaited change for a Toledo neighborhood has finally come as the speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. has been lowered.

The speed limit on Kenwood Blvd. was 35 mph before Toledo City Council voted unanimously to change it to 25 mph on Sept. 12. City Council also voted to remove the road designated as a “through street” with hopes of minimizing crashes and injuries.

The change comes a little more than a month after Old Orchard resident Stephen Spitler was killed while he was walking on the sidewalk along the street.

“I’m just thrilled,” said Noelle Isphording, Spitler’s daughter. “I know that my dad would be so happy that this made a difference and that this will help keep the rest of the neighborhood safe.”

Spitler was walking his dog when a car swerved onto the grass in order to avoid being hit by another car.

“We get complaints about a lot of streets in our neighborhoods and that’s just the truth and we’ve gotten a lot more here,” said Toledo City Councilman Sam Melden. “So you get those calls and you try to figure out how to improve this problem and tonight we did.”

Melden says City Council hopes to make road safety improvements across the entire city through the Vision Zero program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

