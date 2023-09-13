Toledo City Council votes in favor of lighting the Glass City River Wall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council has voted in favor of lighting the Glass City River Wall.

Councilmembers approved the ordinance by a vote of 11-1 at a meeting on Sept. 12. which will allocate $500,000 to help pay for the cost of lighting the mural, instead of the originally proposed $750,000.

George Sarantou was the only vote against the ordinance saying he believes the money can be used for better things.

“The fact of the matter is that we have so many other needs in this city,” said Sarantou. “I think $500,000 is a lot of money that can do a lot of good for the public safety and for the community buildings that we are responsible for.”

Those who support lighting up the Glass City River Wall say it will help further promote the mural that’s attracted international media attention.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.5 million. The mural will be lit using solar panels that will be donated by First Solar.

