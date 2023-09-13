Toledo Zoo welcomes 165-pound newborn giraffe calf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced its giraffe pair had given birth to a new calf on Saturday.

The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born to mom, Tuli, and dad, Rocket.

Both the mother and the baby were in good health after they were examined.

Zoo staff will introduce Franklin to the rest of the herd over the coming weeks.

He’s expected to make a public appearance at the Africa! exhibit later this month.

