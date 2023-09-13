13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

UAW families bracing for financial toll of potential strike

If the two sides do not come to an agreement, a strike is possible as soon as Thursday night.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW workers and their families are bracing for the financial toll a strike could have on them.

Ryan Lukasik says his family has been preparing since the beginning of the year for this moment.

“You set money aside, you don’t spend on big items at this time, you kind of hope for the best,” Lukasik said.

With the UAW’s current contract expiring in just 48 hours, members are preparing for a hopefully temporary time of limited pay.

“We prepare for these things,” Lukasik said. “At the beginning of the year, you should have been preparing for this strike. Setting extra funds aside just to make sure everything is covered -- your monthly bills, food, those types of things.”

Lukasik’s wife works with him at Toledo’s GM plant. So, on strike pay, they will be bringing in $1,000 a week for their family of six.

“We aren’t certain how long this could go on, so we definitely have been more lean on our supplies and things. And yes, we won’t have steak or lobster or those types of things, there could come a point where it’s ramen noodles. So you definitely want to prepare for this, if it’s a long haul,” Lukasik said.

Tony Totty is the president of UAW Local 14. He says they’ve prepared for this.

“Coming out of this last strike, we knew that our members weren’t ready for the strike. Because of that, the strike was shorter than it probably should have been, and we got less justice in that agreement. Some of those issues are still lingering over into this agreement. So us preparing our members better with the financial tools that they needed and communicating much more, I think they’re ready for this moment,” Totty said.

Lukasik said no one wants to strike, but the end result is worth it.

“As a union, your goal is to be together as one. The person next to me should be making the same wages that I make. We’re a family of brothers and sisters,” Lukasik said. “There’s a way of life of the middle class that’s being stripped away from us and we want to maintain that. Not just for us, but for future generations.”

Lukasik is a third-generation UAW member and says that his kids will be out on the lines with him, fighting for what’s fair.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency

Latest News

Police discovered the spill around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Lake Township Fire working to identify vehicle involved in spill
Bowling Green housing
BG housing woes, trying to attract new builds
Findlay Police officers responded to the 10000 block of TR 89 for a harassment complaint that...
Findlay woman arrested after allegedly swinging shovel at people, leading police on chase
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast