USW Local 1-346 to host Day of Remembrance in honor of Morrissey brothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USW Local 1-346 is hosting a Day of Remembrance in honor of Ben and Max Morrissey who died in a refinery fire last year.

The event will be held on Sept. 20, which is the one-year anniversary of the accident that took their lives. It will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at USW Local 1-346 Union Hall located at 2910 Consaul St.

According to organizers, event is open to the public and lunch and dinner will be provided by Red Eye Pizza.

Organizers tell 13 Action News that they would like to say thank you to the community for all of their support over the past year.

