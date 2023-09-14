13abc Marketplace
9/14: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Rain Sunday, otherwise dry and sunny for at least a week.
9/14: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Friday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs again in the middle 70s. Clouds and rain are likely on Sunday with highs around 70. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Monday will bring decreasing clouds with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Beyond that, highs should soar into the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies later next week.

