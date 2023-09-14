Dog found near death at Willys Park on path to recovery thanks to Good Samaritans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Pit Crew is caring for a dog that was found near death at Willys Park earlier this week.

The dog was rescued by some Good Samaritans who found her curled up by a park bench on the morning of Sept. 11. A Toledo Police officer took her to MedVet for emergency treatment. The dog has been named Lyric and has been taken in by the Lucas County Pit Crew.

At first, rescuers thought she was a puppy, but vets say Lyric is several years old. The rescue organization wasn’t sure if she would make it through the first night, but she pulled through. However, there is a long road ahead.

“She is very malnourished. She is basically skin and bones and she obviously has some sort of skin condition going on,” said Angela Knoblauch, a Lucas County Pit Crew volunteer. “She could hardly move, she was in really poor shape.”

Lyric was released from the emergency hospital on Sept. 14 and is being cared for in a foster home. She will eventually be up for adoption.

If you’d like to help with Lyric’s care, click here.

If you have any information about Lyric, contact the Cruelty Division at the Toledo Humane Society.

