LIVE: Research shows what changes Ohio medical marijuana users want in state program, report overall satisfaction
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical marijuana users in Ohio are increasingly satisfied with the state’s program, according to new research, but they say some changes are still needed. Josh Croup speaks with Ohio State University researchers about their recommendations as the program turns five years old.
Read the report in full below.
Ohio Medical Marijuana 2023 Report by 13abc on Scribd
