13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

LIVE: Research shows what changes Ohio medical marijuana users want in state program, report overall satisfaction

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical marijuana users in Ohio are increasingly satisfied with the state’s program, according to new research, but they say some changes are still needed. Josh Croup speaks with Ohio State University researchers about their recommendations as the program turns five years old.

Read the report in full below.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Woolridge was hired as the head coach in January.
St. Francis de Sales head football coach resigns from position
First Energy wants to raise how much you pay for electric. So, what can you do to save money or...
PUCO holding public hearing in Toledo Thursday night, OCC opposes proposed FirstEnergy rate hike
Those same solar panels will power the East Toledo pump station.
Glass City River Wall to get solar-powered lighting, costing Toledo taxpayers $500k
Ohio Dept. of Education releases star rating school report