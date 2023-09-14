Local union leaders preparing for potential strike as deadline nears

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local union leaders representing General Motors and Stellantis workers in Toledo are preparing for a potential strike.

By the end of Thursday night, we will know if a deal is hammered out with auto works or if they’ll strike.

UAW Local 12 Union President Bruce Baumhower says he’s discussed the impact if a deal can’t reached.

“We’ve shared it with them many times we just had a strike at the Clarios Plant it took six or seven weeks, I think, we were on strike and it hurt our pocketbook for members. They didn’t have any income. We race strike paid to 500 a week from 200 that’s a huge increase but 500 a week is still not going to get it done. So it’s going to be tough but they’re up for it,” Baumhower said.

Auto workers are fighting for better pay, return to pension plans and retiree health care.

Union workers say they deserve better pay and that it’s their turn after helping rebuild the auto industry

Chrysler and General Motors filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

“The President of the United States came down here and told us we had to sacrifice too, and we did, and we’ve sacrificed ever since, that was 14 years ago,” Baumhower said. “One of the things that came out of the bankruptcy was a $15.78 starting pay for Chrysler workers and guess what, 14 years later it’s still $15.78. We’ve been hiring kids in at the rate. It takes them several years to get to 16 or 17 dollars an hour and that’s one of the things we want fixed.”

Union leaders say they realize strike couple cripple household finances.

“If we go out, that means things have really broken down at the table. I don’t expect to go out tonight,” UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said.

GM makes transmissions for lucrative SUV’s and heavy-duty trucks.

UAW Local 14 president says he sent a letter to his members trying to ease their fears.

