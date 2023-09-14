Missing four-year-old in Morenci found

MORENCI, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Morenci found a four-year-old who was reported missing around 7 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from The City of Morenci, a four-year-old named Bennett was found around 8:45 after he was reported missing earlier in the night.

The city of Morenci posted around 8:30 that officials were searching for a boy who was last seen at 7 p.m. on S. East Street. Around 8:45 officials updated the post to say the child was found.

