Ohio AG rejects second petition summary on proposed redistricting changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition summary on Thursday that sought to create an independent redistricting commission.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office said the language in the petition summary on changing the legislative redistricting process does not meet the requirement of being fair and truthful. It’s the second time the AG’s office rejected the language submitted by advocacy groups. The rejection letter said the language had a “critical omission” that could mislead a potential signer. You can read the office’s explanation in the full rejection letter shown below.

The proposal sought to create a 15-member independent commission that would take politicians out of the process of drawing district lines.

The 15-member commission would be comprised of five people affiliated with the political party whose candidate for governor received the highest number of votes. As well as five people affiliated with the political party whose candidate received the second most votes. The other five members will be not affiliated with either of those political parties.

It comes after maps adopted by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission were repeatedly struck down by the state’s Supreme Court and ruled as unconstitutional gerrymanders. That panel consists of five Republicans and two Democrats.

